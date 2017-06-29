Former Ravens, NFL Vets Find New Life In Pro Flag Football

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Flag Football League is giving new life to former NFL players, including a few former Baltimore Ravens.

Jimmy Clausen last played in the NFL when he started for the Baltimore Ravens against the Seattle Seahawks, replacing the injured Matt Schaub, who was replacing an injured Joe Flacco at the time. Now, in 2017, he is taking snaps against Team Vick alongside Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson and other big-name NFL veterans.

“Never in a million years did I think this was going to happen for me,” he said in the spare moments before a workout with Owens and his teammates.

Clausen is playing alongside another former Raven, Justin Forsett, who retired from nearly a decade of running back roles in May. Forsett said he feels right at home playing flag football has he once did in grade-school P.E. class. “I think that’s where I developed my spin move,” he said, “making sure no one touched that flag.”

Team Vick and Team Owens’ lineups was tweeted by the league.

The AFFL is prioritizing speed over contact for a more “intimate connection with helmet-less athletes and a more relatable rendition of America’s favorite fall sport.”

The AFFL’s plan is to field eight league-owned teams in 2018.