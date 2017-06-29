ZIPS Dry Cleaners Offers Free Cleanings For American Flags

June 29, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: American Flag

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Have you been wanting to put out your American flag, but then noticed the stars and stripes on Old Glory aren’t as white as you remember? Don’t worry, ZIPS Dry Cleaners has you covered.

With the upcoming July 4 holiday, ZIPS is reminding everyone that they will clean your American flag free of charge, every day of the year.

“ZIPS Dry Cleaners loves to see our neighbors fly their American flag high and proud, and we can’t help but feel a sense of pride every time we see the red, white and blue,” said ZIPS CEO Reid Bechtle. “That’s why we’re happy to clean them free of charge – and that’s true every day we’re open. Big or small, if it has stars and stripes, we’ll provide a complimentary cleaning.”

