Man, 25, Dead After Being Shot In Maryland

FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) — A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in Maryland and police are looking for a motive in the case.
The Prince George’s County Police Department says in a statement that they were called Wednesday night for a report of a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville. Police say when they arrived they found 25-year-old Jerelle Burnett of Temple Hills suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive in the case. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)