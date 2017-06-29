Man, 25, Dead After Being Shot In Maryland

June 29, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Forestville, Murder, Prince George's County

FORESTVILLE, Md. (AP) — A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot in Maryland and police are looking for a motive in the case.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says in a statement that they were called Wednesday night for a report of a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville. Police say when they arrived they found 25-year-old Jerelle Burnett of Temple Hills suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive in the case. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

