Penguins Pils Will Now Be Available In Cans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The unique collaboration between the Brewers Art and the Maryland Zoo is expanding.

Beginning July 1, Penguin Pils will be available in cans.

The draft version was created last year to celebrate both the zoo’s 140th and Brewers Art’s 20th anniversaries.

“Brewer’s Art is excited to expand upon their collaboration with the Maryland Zoo by offering Penguin Pils in cans this summer,” said Tom Creegan, owner of The Brewers Art. “The release of the draft version last year was very successful and now we can get the word and product out to the entire Baltimore Metro area. Cans are a great way to enjoy the beer, and the mobility of cans is perfect for the summer season.”

Penguin Pils is described as a crisp, light, refreshing beer that if perfect for summer sipping.

A portion of all sales benefit the Maryland Zoo.

