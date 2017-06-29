Teen’s Death At Maryland Lake Was Accidental Drowning

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager’s death at a Maryland lake was an accidental drowning.
Montgomery County Police said in a statement Thursday that an autopsy completed in Baltimore by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the teen’s death at Maple Lake earlier this month was an accidental drowning.
Police identified the teen as 14-year-old Kodjo Jean-Claude Ayewou of Gaithersburg.
A groundskeeper found the teen’s personal belongings near the lake June 17. Rescue personnel searched the lake and found the teen’s body. Police said at the time there was no indication of foul play.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)