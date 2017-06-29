State Police Pull Over Van For Piling Objects On Roof

June 29, 2017 10:38 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The New Hampshire State Police pulled over a minivan Wednesday morning that was piled practically to the sky with random items, including lamps, a bike and a dresser.

“Driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

“These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident. Please keep our roadways safe!”

We just can’t believe they managed to secure all that to the vehicle at all!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch