State Police Pull Over Van For Piling Objects On Roof

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The New Hampshire State Police pulled over a minivan Wednesday morning that was piled practically to the sky with random items, including lamps, a bike and a dresser.
“Driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
“These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident. Please keep our roadways safe!”
We just can’t believe they managed to secure all that to the vehicle at all!
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook