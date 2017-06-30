WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Baltimore Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect; Attempted Robbery

June 30, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery, Baltimore Police, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday for attempted murder after he attempted to rob another man.

Officers arrested Jermaine Naylor for the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man in the unit block of North Stricker Street.

On March 29, around 3:30 a.m., police say Naylor attempted to rob the victim before he shot him.

The victim went to Bon Secour Hospital for treatment.

After interviewing several witnesses, detectives identified Naylor as the suspect and made the arrest three months later.

Naylor was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch