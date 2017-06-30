Baltimore Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect; Attempted Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday for attempted murder after he attempted to rob another man.
Officers arrested Jermaine Naylor for the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man in the unit block of North Stricker Street.
On March 29, around 3:30 a.m., police say Naylor attempted to rob the victim before he shot him.
The victim went to Bon Secour Hospital for treatment.
After interviewing several witnesses, detectives identified Naylor as the suspect and made the arrest three months later.
Naylor was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.
