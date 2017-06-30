WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Man Charged In Shooting Of 90-Year-Old Woman After ‘Chicken Bones’ Dispute

June 30, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 90-year-old woman, an April incident that began with a fight over chicken bones, Baltimore Police say.

Gerald Gaffney, of Garrison Avenue, has been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, three counts of first and second degree assault, three counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first and second degree assault, handgun on person, firearm use in commission of a violent felony, and discharging a firearm.

It was April 15 at approximately 7:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue for a double shooting.

Officers found a 56 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 90-year-old woman suffering from a graze wound to foot. It is believed the woman was hit with ricochet.

At that time, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the woman had been scolding two people who were allegedly walking down the street throwing chicken bones into yards.

Smith said it’s believed that the man in the pair throwing chicken bones was the one who came back to the area and fired shots after getting into a verbal altercation with another woman on the street.

“It’s sad that that even occurred… there’s really no words to explain how silly and stupid something like this is,” Smith said.

