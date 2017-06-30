Hours-Old Infant Found On Doorstep In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Annapolis Police Department is asking the public to help identify the family and or the identity of a newborn infant left on the steps of a home.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of of Forest Drive where they found the infant who appeared to be a few hours old.

The infant appeared to be in good health and was transported to a local hospital for care.

Police are concerned about the health of the mother of the child and are asking her to come forward to receive medical care. She may need medical attention or be a victim of a crime.

Police found clothes at the scene also.

Anyone with information about the identity of the mother or about her whereabouts is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

