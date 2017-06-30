WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Orange Air Quality Alert In Effect Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Hours-Old Infant Found On Doorstep In Maryland

June 30, 2017 1:04 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Annapolis Police Department is asking the public to help identify the family and or the identity of a newborn infant left on the steps of a home.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of of Forest Drive where they found the infant who appeared to be a few hours old.

newborn baby 2 Hours Old Infant Found On Doorstep In Maryland

The infant appeared to be in good health and was transported to a local hospital for care.

Police are concerned about the health of the mother of the child and are asking her to come forward to receive medical care. She may need medical attention or be a victim of a crime.

Police found clothes at the scene also.

clothes 2 Hours Old Infant Found On Doorstep In Marylandclothes Hours Old Infant Found On Doorstep In Maryland

Anyone with information about the identity of the mother or about her whereabouts is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch