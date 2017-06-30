Ocean City Expects Economic Boom For July 4th Holiday

Ocean City, Md. (WJZ)– Ocean City is preparing for a record crowd this Fourth of July.

The weekend kicks off the start of the peak season.

Ocean City is expecting the Fourth of July weekend to set the tone for the rest of the season, bringing in lots of people and tourist dollars.

Ocean City is one of the most popular summer destinations.

“Really nice, the beach is nice the people are nice,” Julie Davis said.

“Boardwalk is wonderful, food is good,” Beatrice Macon said.

With endless options for leisure and adventure, it’s a town that relies on tourists.

“We only have one industry it’s tourism so we rely on those tourists to be here,” said Ocean City mayor Rick Meehan.

Especially Trimper’s rides, the historic amusement park only operates in the summer.

“Summer is very important only time we can actually make money to put money away and keep this place going,” said Brooks Trimper of Trimper’s Rides.

With one of the oldest operating carousel rides in the country, it’s a family favorite full of antique attractions.

“People want to come here and give the same experience they had as children,” Trimper said.

Just down the boardwalk is another timeless tradition.

“Generation after generation comes and they remember me, and they’ll say I remember coming as a kid and they bring their kids,” said Les Morris, of Thrasher’s French Fries.

Stepping away from the boardwalk, beach goers indulge at On The Bay Seafood, another spot that closes up after the season.

“Blue crabs, rosemary’s homemade crab cakes and people love our butterfly fried shrimp,” said Robert Wine with On The Bay Seafood. “You have to make it 100 days and we are getting ready to go into our peak season.”

“This is what people come down for, this is different this is special this is Ocean City,” Meehan said.

With only eight weeks left of summer, businesses are really banking on tourists, because many of these boardwalk shops close up after the summer

