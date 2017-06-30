Orioles Agree To Terms With Draft Selection DL Hall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles today announced that they have agreed to terms with their first round selection of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, LHP DL HALL, from Valdosta (GA) High School.

Hall was selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

Hall, 18, compiled a 1.36 ERA in 51.1 innings while striking out 105 for Valdosta High School this season. He was named a 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game First Team Senior Preseason All-American and to the Southeast – All Region First Team. Hall went 6-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 2016, helping Houston County High School to the GHSA Class AAAAA state championship.

He participated in the Perfect Game 2016 National Showcase, the 2016 East Coast Pro Showcase, and the 2016 WWBA World Championships. As a junior, he was also named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American in 2016. As a sophomore, Hall was tabbed a Rawlings-Perfect Game High Honorable Mention Underclass All-American in 2015.

Hall was ranked as the No. 8 overall pitching prospect and the No. 13 overall draft prospect inBaseball America’s Top 200 Prospects and the No. 14 overall draft prospect by MLB.com. He became the first high school pitcher to be selected by the Orioles in the first round of the First-Year Player Draft since RHP HUNTER HARVEY (Bandys High School, Catawba, NC) in 2013.

The Orioles have now signed 31 selections from the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.