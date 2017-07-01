Baltimore Police Arrest Two Connected To A Series Of Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested two people connected to a series of robberies in the Baltimore area.

Officers arrested William Harmanson, 25, and Amirah Randall, 22, for several recent burglaries that occurred in the Federal Hill, Canton, and Mount Vernon neighborhoods.

On June 9, detectives say Harmanson broke into a home located in the 2500 block of East Baltimore Street and stole more than $3,000-worth of electronics.

Someone saw Harmanson coming out of the home and called police. Police later arrested him Friday.

Officers discovered that Harmanson also had an open warrant for attempted murder and confessed to committing six additional burglaries.

Tuesday, detectives say Harmanson struck a person with his vehicle during an attempted burglary in the unit block of Patterson Park Avenue.

Saturday, police arrested Randall as a second suspect and charged her with two additional burglaries.

Both were taken to Central Booking.

A third suspect has also been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook