Man Suffers Severe Hand Injury After Lighting Found Firework

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. (AP) — A 66-year-old man has suffered a severe hand injury after lighting off a possibly illegal firework that his neighbor had found.
Maryland’s Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement Sunday that a state police helicopter flew him to the Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore.
The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday on Tilghman Island, a community on the Chesapeake Bay.
Authorities said a juvenile found “an unknown type of suspected illegal” explosive or firework. The child gave it to his 66-year-old neighbor who then lit it outside his house. The man was still holding the firework when it detonated in his hand.
Deputy State Fire Marshal Bruce D. Bouch identified the victim as 66-year-old Michael S. Malcolm.
