Police Search For Critically Missing Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police are searching for a critically missing man.
Police say Albert Curtis Thompson, 51, is missing after officers responded to his residence in Pasadena, Maryland Friday.
Detectives say Thompson is new to the area, has no known acquaintances, financial means or transportation.
Anyone with any information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or 911.
