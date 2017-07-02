Police Search For Murder Suspects Caught On Surveillance Camera At Gas Station

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for two homicide suspects who were seen on surveillance camera shooting and killing a man at a Baltimore gas station early Saturday morning.
At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard where they found Louis Young, 22, with gunshot wounds to his body.
Young was was transported to an area hospital where he died.
A silver Volkswagen can be seen in the surveillance video along with the two suspects getting out of the vehicle and opening fire on the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824.
