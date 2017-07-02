Weather Blog: Mostly Sunny

July 2, 2017 11:45 AM By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ)–  Normal high & low: 87° &  66°

 

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

West wind 5 to 8 mph.

 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

 

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

 

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

 

Independence Day

Isolated showers between 8am and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm.

Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

 

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

 

Surface trough/dew point boundary continues its slow movement eastward, but will likely stall near the Chesapeake this afternoon.

On the west side of the boundary, dew points will be a good 5-10 degrees lower than yesterday, making it feel a bit more comfortable despite similar temperatures.

A boundary will stall to the south through tonight and another cold front will move into the area late Monday into Monday night before stalling out and dissipating overhead on Independence Day.

High pressure will build off the New England Coast for Wednesday before low pressure and its associated cold front pass through the area later Thursday into Friday.

