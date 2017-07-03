HIV Positive Fmr. HS Coach Charged With Child Porn, Assaulting Male Students

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former coach at a Maryland high school who is HIV positive is behind bars after police say he sexually abused several male students and produced child pornography.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, faces three counts of second-degree assault and a charge of production of child pornography. Additional charges are expected in this case.

Bell, who had been an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and a former track coach at La Plata High School, is currently being held with no bond.

The investigation into Bell began back in December, when authorities got a tip about possible inappropriate actions with a student by Bell while he was coaching track.

He was immediately removed from the school and barred from coaching.

Nothing suspicious was found on his work computer, but during a search of his home computer, authorities report finding child pornography.

Also during the investigation, it was found that Bell had sexually abused several males on school property, at his home, and other locations.

Bell also admitted to being HIV positive

Authorities are asking anyone whose child may have had contact with Bell to talk with their children, and a special telephone number has been created for anyone who is concerned about their children and Bell. That number is 1-800-CALL-FBI.

