July Fourth Means Big Business In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The countdown is on until Baltimore’s Fourth of July celebrations.

While the fireworks shows light up the night, they also bring an explosion in business for local hotels and restaurants.

Kimberly Eiten has more on the economic boom and what it takes to get ready for independence day in our area.

An estimated hundred thousand people will come down here to the harbor to watch tomorrow night’s fireworks.

That means Christmas in July for surrounding businesses.

Our nation’s most patriotic holiday is one of Baltimore’s most profitable.

“It’s a really great time. Great energy. A lot of people coming out to enjoy the holiday,” says Megan Bosse, with the Office of Promotion and the arts.

That translates to an explosion in business for bars restaurants and hotels nearby.

“Every year we could have twice the amount of rooms facing the front and we would sell them out,” says Four Seasons General Manager Julien Carralero.

As people come pouring into the city, Carralero says the fireworks show over the inner harbor brings an out of town crowd as well as their cash.

The best rooms are already booked and holiday preparations in full swing at the hotel’s Wit and Wisdom restaurant.

Where dinner always comes with a view. And Tuesday an Independence Day show.

“There are great things to come for July Fourth,” says Carralero.

From harborside, to county wide — a tale of two celebrations

In the county, Catonsville claims the largest and longest fireworks show for the state.

“When people go to buy houses here they say this is the town where the fireworks and the parade come from,” says Tim Small with Zambelli Fireworks.

On Monday, volunteers turned a high school field into the stage for the 33-minute production.

Tim Small coordinates the fire power behind the holiday and his advice is to stick around.

“The finale will be booming. We can promise that for sure,” he says.

Either show you choose — some tips from the coordinators are to come out early to beat the traffic and the crowd.

The show in Catonsville the state’s largest is put on entirely by volunteers and donations.

