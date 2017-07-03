Man Killed At Baltimore Gas Station Saturday Was Local Attorney’s Stepson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who was shot and killed outside a Baltimore BP gas station Saturday was the stepson of prominent local defense attorney Warren Brown, The Baltimore Sun reports.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard where they found Louis Young, 22, with gunshot wounds to his body. Young was was transported to an area hospital where he died.

City police are searching for two suspects who were seen on surveillance camera.

A silver Volkswagen can be seen in the video along with the two suspects getting out of the vehicle and opening fire on the victim.

“He was a good kid,” Brown told The Sun. “Just a nice guy. He had nothing to do with nothing. He didn’t carry a gun, he didn’t rob people. He was the type of person who would come to your aid if you needed help.”

At a press conference Monday morning, he called the killers “animals” and said he will be offering a $10,000 reward for information about the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824.

