Maryland State Police Car, Motorcycle Collide On Highway

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland State Police car and a motorcycle collided on Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County.
WJLA-TV reports that the wreck occurred on Sunday night, and shut down a section of the highway until about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
No injury information was immediately available, but the wreck caused damage to both the police car and the motorcycle.
