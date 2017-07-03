Maryland State Police Car, Motorcycle Collide On Highway

July 3, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Prince George's County

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland State Police car and a motorcycle collided on Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County.

WJLA-TV reports that the wreck occurred on Sunday night, and shut down a section of the highway until about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

No injury information was immediately available, but the wreck caused damage to both the police car and the motorcycle.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch