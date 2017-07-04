19-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Downtown Stabbing

July 4, 2017 11:35 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed by Baltimore Police.

Officers say the young man was found at the intersection of Fayette Street and Howard Street at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say that due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police say they believe the victim may have been involved in an altercation when he was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Investigators are asking any witnesses call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch