19-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Downtown Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed by Baltimore Police.
Officers say the young man was found at the intersection of Fayette Street and Howard Street at around 10:45 p.m.
Police say that due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Police say they believe the victim may have been involved in an altercation when he was stabbed by an unknown suspect.
Investigators are asking any witnesses call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
