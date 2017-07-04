Baltimore Co. Police Investigating Homicide In Arbutus

July 4, 2017 11:45 PM
Filed Under: Arbutus, Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a man was shot Tuesday evening, following an argument.

Police say they were called the 1000 block of S. Beechfield Ave. in Arbutus for a shooting. Police say the victim was shot following an argument at least once in the upper body, and he later died from the injury.

Police say a 37-year-old person was taken into police custody for the shooting.

Police say they are withholding the name of the suspect pending formal charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch