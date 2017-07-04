Baltimore Co. Police Investigating Homicide In Arbutus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a man was shot Tuesday evening, following an argument.
Police say they were called the 1000 block of S. Beechfield Ave. in Arbutus for a shooting. Police say the victim was shot following an argument at least once in the upper body, and he later died from the injury.
Police say a 37-year-old person was taken into police custody for the shooting.
Police say they are withholding the name of the suspect pending formal charges.
