One Dead After Early Morning Train Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what led up to a fatal train accident in Prince George’s County early Tuesday morning.
The Prince George’s County Police Department reports the wreck happened just before 3:45 a.m., in the 11500 block of Baltimore Ave.
Responding officers found that a train had collided with an SUV.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baltimore Ave. was closed for a time, but has been reopened.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook