One Dead After Early Morning Train Accident

July 4, 2017 10:11 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what led up to a fatal train accident in Prince George’s County early Tuesday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department reports the wreck happened just before 3:45 a.m., in the 11500 block of Baltimore Ave.

Responding officers found that a train had collided with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore Ave. was closed for a time, but has been reopened.

