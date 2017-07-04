Security The Main Concern For Police Ahead Of Inner Harbor July 4th Fireworks Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crowds were already rolling in Tuesday afternoon, hours ahead of the fireworks show above the Inner Harbor.

With an estimated 100,000 people expected to descend on downtown, security is at an all time high.

As people pour in to watch the fireworks, police are keeping watch too.

Before the big show, there was a scramble behind the scenes to set the stage for Baltimore’s Fourth of July celebration.

When it’s all done, 100,000 people will look to the sky above the Inner Harbor for the annual fireworks show.

“Every year. We’ve been coming down here for decades,” said Michelle Filling Brown.

“Just enjoy some good company, friends, and the festivities,” Kaymila Smagin said.

While the crowds look up, police look out with more officers, cameras, traffic control, and DUI checkpoints.

“There will be increased patrols, both within Baltimore City, and by our partner agencies outside of Baltimore,” said one Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

A promise of police presence, already parked and waiting to keep crowds safe this Independence Day.

“Remember, if you see something, say something,” said the Baltimore PD spokesperson.

Police say, expect crowds, expect traffic, and street closures.

Officers will be around directing cars, but it will take some extra time to get around.

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

