Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Arbutus Shooting

July 5, 2017 11:28 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged with murder after a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Arbutus.

Police say the victim, 46-year-old Charles Edward Watson Jr. of Baltimore, was visiting his girlfriend in the 1000 block of South Beechfield Avenue when 27-year-old Raymond Vladas Armalis Jr. arrived at the home just before 8 p.m. The two men began to argue outside.

At some point, Armalis went inside and retrieved a gun, walked back outside and shot Watson at least once in the upper body, according to authorities.

A neighbor called 9-1-1. Police arrived and took Armalis into custody without incident.

The first officers on the scene began life-saving efforts on Watson, who was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Armalis is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status.

