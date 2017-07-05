Police Investigating Double Shooting In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of Ruxton Ave.
Responding officers found two victims. One had been shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the back.
Both were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
