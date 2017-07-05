Multiple People Sick From Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

July 5, 2017 9:30 PM
Filed Under: Carbon Monoxide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several people are sick after authorities responded to a carbon monoxide detector going off in Harford County.

The fire department was called to the 2600 block of Johnson Mill Rd. after a carbon monoxide detector activated.

Responding crews found five people who reported being sick.

There is no word yet on the conditions of those who are sick.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.

