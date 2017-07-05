Clif Bars Being Recalled Over Allergy Concerns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clif Bar & Company is voluntarily recalling some of their protein bars because of the possible presence of undeclared nuts.
The Clif Builder’s Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip flavors are the ones being recalled.
There are possible undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.
Anyone with peanut or tree nut allergies should not to consume the following bars:
- CLIF® BUILDER’S® 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint
- 24MAR16M 08FEB18M
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein 30-count Variety Pack
- 31MAY16M 15OCT17M
- CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 12-count
- 05APR16M3 23APR18M3
- CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 6-pack
- CLIF® BUILDER’S® Chocolate Mint 7-pack
- CLIF® BUILDER’S® Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count
- CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack
