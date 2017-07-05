Closer Zach Britton Set To Return Wednesday Against Brewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready for more roster moves today, with Zach Britton coming off the disabled list and Chris Tillman going on paternity leave.
The Orioles closer will be activated off the disabled list after 60 days.
“I’m excited to have the rehab behind me now,” Britton said. “Physically, I feel great. No setbacks. So the program worked, I think, how it was intended to. Now I’m looking forward to getting back to the team.”
The Orioles recalled right-hander Tyler Wilson on Tuesday, replacing right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis.
Infielder Ryan Flaherty, out with a shoulder injury, could go to the 60-day DL, as he’s been out for 48 days and won’t be back in the next two weeks.