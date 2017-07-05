18 Maryland Animal Shelters Offering Free Cat Adoptions In July

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland animal shelters will be offering free cat adoptions during kitten season, a time when shelters are overcrowded with homeless litters.

This is the first time different shelters in the state are teaming up, with a goal of getting more than 2,000 cats adopted throughout the month of July. Eighteen are participating in the initiative.

“We are calling it the Maryland 2,000 because we have a really lofty goal and that’s to find homes for 2000 of them, it’s such a busy time for shelters across Maryland during the summer months because that’s when we receive the most cats and kittens,” says Tina Regester, with the Maryland SPCA.

“A new pet, there’s expenses involved,” says Patty Quimby of the Talbot Humane Society. “Going forward there is paying for the wellness exam, buying new supplies, toys, beds, litter pans. All that costs money so waiving the fee helps new pet owners get a jump on all of those things.”

“We are all dealing with the same issue, all want to find the guys loving homes,” says Jennifer Brause, of BARCS.

If you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, contact your local shelter.

CLICK HERE for a list of shelters participating in Maryland 2000.

