Officer Killed After Shooting In The Bronx; Suspect Dead

July 5, 2017 5:44 AM
Filed Under: New York, Police Shooting
NEW YORK (WJZ/AP) — Authorities say a New York police officer has died after being shot in the Bronx.
The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The officer, Miosotis Familia, 48, a 12-year veteran of the police force assigned to the anti-crime unit of the 46th precinct, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

