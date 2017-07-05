Ravens Are Spending 10 Percent Of 2017 Cap On Past Players

July 5, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Dennis Pitta, Elvis Dumervil, NFL, Ozzie Newsome, Salary Cap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are facing down the “dead money” barrel.

Right now, the Ravens have the smallest amount of salary-cap room in the NFL and that’s because they are using much of the money on players that are no longer on the team.

An estimated 10 percent of their cap space, almost $16.7 million, is going to players who have been cut before their contracts expired.

In total, there are five players who count more than $2 million in cap dollars and are no longer with Baltimore.

Eugene Monroe – Monroe counts for $4.4 million against this year’s cap after being a post-June 1 cut last off season. He has since retired from the NFL.

Dennis Pitta – Pitta fractured his right hip for the third time in five years this off season and was released. Pitta will count $2.7 million against this year’s cap. He also will account for $2.2 million in “dead money” in 2018 because he was cut after June 1.

Shareece Wright – Wright will cost the team another $2.66 million.

Elvis Dumervil – The linebacker was released back in March and signed with the 49ers this off season. He will cost the team $2.37 million.

Jeremy Zuttah – Costing another $2.2 million was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore has ranked in the top 10 only twice in the previous five years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch