Jonathan Schoop Says ‘Every Day I Go To The Ball Park, I’m Living The Dream’

Jonathan Schoop joined Scott Garceau and Jeremy Conn ahead of the All-Star Break. Schoop is the only Orioles player on the All-Star team this year. This is the second baseman’s first All-Star selection of his career.

Schoop said, “Very excited. I know my family is really happy for me to achieve that goal. I didn’t know what to do I was so happy.”

Even though the Orioles have been experiencing a slump, Schoop is currently enjoying his best major league season, leading the Orioles with 52 RBIs and most home runs at 17.

One of the things that fans love most about Schoop is that he always has a smile on his face. He said, “We’re going through a rough time right now, but we’re smiling. I’m from Curaçao, they didn’t expect me to be in the big leagues. Every day I go to the ball park…I’m living the dream. I’m just having fun and glad to be out there. Every time I see my name in the lineup it makes me feel like a kid again.”

Schoop is looking forward to the four-game series in Minnesota this week.

