20-Year Gap In Life Expectancy Between Richer, Poorer Areas Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — How long will you live?

New numbers show, in Baltimore, it really depends on where you grew up, according to the health department.

“When it comes down to it, the biggest driver is poverty,” says Health Department Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen.

New data says a baby born in a neighborhood like Homeland or Roland Park can expect to live to 84 years old. In Fells Point, Canton and Federal Hill, the life expectancy is around 79.

But in Clifton, Greenmount East, Sandtown or Druid Heights, the life expectancy is under 70. Those numbers are far below the city-wide average of 74.

“I’m surprised by it, very much so,” says one Roland Park woman. “Because you would think it wouldn’t be that great of a difference with the environment.”

“If we look at things like infant mortality, if we look at things like drug addiction, homelessness, crime, violence, those are the same areas that you’ll see these big differences, too,” Dr. Wen says.

Something Baltimoreans tell WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta they’ve known all along.

“… it goes back to education again,” says West Baltimore resident Thaddeus Tucker. “There’s no education for these children.”

“I think probably the income in Roland Park is higher than other parts of the city,” says another Roland Park resident. “And that has an effect on healthcare.”

“You wouldn’t live that long,” according to one lifelong West Baltimore resident. “Because every time you turn on the TV, somebody’s dying every day, all day.”

No matter what the cause of death, the life expectancy disparity is something many say needs to change.

For a link to the full reports on each neighborhood, visit Health.BaltimoreCity.gov.

Here are the life expectancies for several neighborhoods:

CITY AVERAGE: 73.6

CANTON: 78.4

FELLS POINT: 78.7

FED HILL/HARBOR: 79.2

ROLAND PARK: 83.9

HAMILTON: 73.9

NORTH BALTIMORE/HOMELAND: 84.0

BROOKLYN/CURTIS BAY: 69.7

GREATER MONDAWIN: 70.4

UPTON/DRUID HEIGHTS: 68.2

SANDTOWN: 70.0

PENN NORTH: 71.6

GREENMOUNT EAST: 67.9

CLIFTON-BEREA: 66.9

