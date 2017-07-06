Mother Of Missing Kids Still Not Competent To Stand Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Catherine Hoggle, the Maryland mother of two children who went missing nearly three years ago, is still not competent to stand trial, a District Court judge ruled Thursday.

Jacob and Sarah Hoggle were 2 and 4 years old, respectively, the last time they were seen.

On September 7, 2014, Jacob disappeared. The next day, Sarah vanished. Days later, Hoggle was found without the kids.

According to the children’s father, Troy Turner, Catherine took the kids to visit her mother on Sept. 7. She said she went out for pizza with Jacob, but came back without him, claiming she dropped him off at a playmate’s house.

The next morning, at home, Turner says he woke up to find that Sarah was gone, too. Catherine told him she had dropped the children off at daycare.

That afternoon, Catherine said she couldn’t remember where the daycare was. Turner says he decided to go to the police, but Hoggle asked to stop at a Chick-fil-A for a drink and slipped out of the restaurant when he wasn’t looking. She vanished for four days before being found and arrested.

Hoggle has been in a psychiatric hospital since she was found and hasn’t told investigators what happened to her children.

After the disappearance, police and volunteers searched parks and wooded areas near where the children were last seen, but they came up with nothing.

Police have said the children are presumed dead.

Turner and the children’s grandparents have held out hope that they are out there somewhere, alive.

