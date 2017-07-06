Oriole Legend Cal Ripken Jr. Tells Fans To ‘Maintain Perspective’

Oriole legend Cal Ripken Jr. joined Scott and Jeremy to talk about the Orioles’ current struggles and what could happen for the Orioles moving forward.
The Orioles are in a slump right now and Cal says, “yeah, it’s a little concerning” but he also talks about the mental toughness of the game.
“You have to maintain a little perspective. It’s a long season. I remember we won the World Series in 1983 and I think we had two miserable eight-game losing streaks, but you rebound and you start to get things rolling again. The Orioles have returned to a playoff caliber team and you still have the whole season,” said Ripken.
