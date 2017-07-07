$10K Reward Offered For Info In AA Co. Double Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a man and a woman were found shot to death in Shady Side June 1 and more than a month has passed without an arrest, Anne Arundel County Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Police discovered 48-year-old Leslie Michael Smith and 44-year-old Linda Lynn McKenzie in the area of Scott Town Road and Nick Road around 12:30 a.m.

They were in a relationship and lived together on a house boat in the Rock Hold Creek area, investigators say.

Several patrol officers, canine officers, and police helicopter responded to canvass the area but were unable to locate any suspects. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called to assist.

After the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled their deaths homicides, detectives interviewed several witnesses, and received leads that they were actively pursuing. They have determined this is a targeted incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

