Garceau: Is It Time For The Orioles To Consider Trading Machado?

July 7, 2017 9:53 AM By Scott Garceau
Manny Machado is having trouble finding his way this season. One of the game’s best is hitting .215 and at times, his hitting issues seem to invade his gold glove and desire on the base paths.

So what does the Orioles brass do with the non-waiver trade deadline just 3 weeks away?

Is it time to move a piece or two or three to help an organization that’s pitching poor on just about every level?

Can the Orioles sign Manny Machado when his contract expires after the 2018 season, do they think it makes sense to spend the crazy money ($200-300 million?) it might take to keep him in Baltimore?

If the answer to those questions is no, it might be time to kick the tires and see what Manny could bring the Orioles in a trade.

