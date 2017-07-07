Garceau: Is The Orioles Glass Half Full Or All Empty?

The Orioles are limping in their final series before the All-Star break having lost 6 of 7. Their 40-45 record has them tied with Toronto for last place in the A.L. East. They’ve gone 18-35 after their terrific 22-10 start so this hardly looks like a team poised for post-season play.

The glass is empty and the 2017 season will be one to forget if the Orioles…

Continue to carry a team ERA above 5 (5.07). The ERA ranks 29 among the 30 MLB teams only the Reds pitch worse. For a good stretch Dylan Bundy was the team’s only effective starting pitcher and lately he’s had issues. Manny Machado can’t find his way. One of the game’s best is hitting .215 and at times his hitting issues seem to invade his gold glove and desire on the base paths. Can’t find a way to play better away from Camden Yards. Losing 65 percent of your road games won’t get it done.

For you optimists, the mug is half-full and the Orioles could make the second half interesting (Wild Card anyone?) if…

Dylan Bundy, Kevin Gausman and Chris Tillman all pitch better than average. All three are capable and if the starters can pitch deeper into games a good bullpen will get even better. Manny Machado, Adam Jones, Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis, Jonathan Schoop, Trey Mancini and Wellington Castillo start mashing with some consistency. You don’t expect an entire lineup to be hot but if 2-4 bats are raking it’ll help avoid those dry spells that plagued the O’s in the first half. The Orioles can be a little better than the rest of the ordinary bunch that will be competing for Wild Card spots. The Yankees, Rays, Twins, Royals, Angels and Rangers all have their own warts.

Is it time to move a piece or two or three to help an organization that’s pitching poor on just about every level?