One Dead In Harford Co. Crash Friday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old Baltimore woman was killed in a head-on collision on Route 1 in Harford County.
Police say the wreck happened at 12:15 p.m., on Rt. 1, north of Allibone Rd.
The crash investigation found that Renee Fleck was driving a Toyota Matrix northbound on Rt. 1, when for unknown reasons, crossed into southbound lanes.
The driver of a Chevy pick-up, that was pulling a camper, was unable to avoid Fleck, and the two vehicles collided.
Fleck, who was the only person in the Matrix, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up did not report any injuries.
The investigation into the wreck in continuing.
