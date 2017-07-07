One Dead In Harford Co. Crash Friday Afternoon

July 7, 2017 7:43 PM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, fatal wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old Baltimore woman was killed in a head-on collision on Route 1 in Harford County.

Police say the wreck happened at 12:15 p.m., on Rt. 1, north of Allibone Rd.

The crash investigation found that Renee Fleck was driving a Toyota Matrix northbound on Rt. 1, when for unknown reasons, crossed into southbound lanes.

The driver of a Chevy pick-up, that was pulling a camper, was unable to avoid Fleck, and the two vehicles collided.

Fleck, who was the only person in the Matrix, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up did not report any injuries.

The investigation into the wreck in continuing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch