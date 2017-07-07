University of Maryland Seeing A Lot Of Recruits Committing

July 7, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: basketball, College Park, Football, Keith Cavanaugh, University of Maryland

Keith Cavanaugh from the Terrapin Times joins the show to discuss the heavy amount of recruits that are signing with the football and basketball teams for the University of Maryland. Find out why the optimism keeps growing at College Park.

Maryland football had its 14th commit in the Class of 2018 with CB Noah Boykin. The Woodson High School (D.C.) product announced his decision Wednesday. He’ll join Woodson classmate Vincent Flythe III in the Terrapins’ secondary. Flythe committed to Maryland in late June.

Cavanaugh said, “I think DJ’s recruiting pitch has been tremendous.”

The Terrapins are 21st in the nation, according to 247Sports, 22nd for ESPN and 26th for Scout.com.

 

 

