Baltimore Police Arrest 6 In Drug Raid; Stolen Guns And Drugs Recovered

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested six people and recovered stolen guns and drugs in a raid in O’Donnell Heights Friday morning.
At about 4:30 a.m., officers executed two search and seizure warrants at a home located in the 6100 block of Shipview Way in Southeast Baltimore, where they seized guns and drugs and arrested six people inside the home.
Detectives seized a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun which had been reported stolen, 2 loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handguns, suspected marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and money.
Police arrested Tanika Lassiter, 34, Terris Davis, 29, Ronald Silver, 29, Davon Douglas, 22, Brian Williams, 18, and Steven Robinson, 19.
The six suspects were transported to Central Booking where they have been charged with numerous handgun and narcotic trafficking violations.
