Howard County Providing Summer Meals To Students, Even On Weekends

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the summer months, some kids do not have access to enough nutritious food to eat, which is a problem Howard County is trying to address.

Leaders have unveiled a program to provide food for children while school is out.

It was unveiled just days ago, and now kids in Howard County have access to free food every weekend even while school is out.

The program, called “Achieve 24/7” is Howard County’s answer to preventing kids from going hungry on the weekends during summer break.

“I always worry when we have snow days, when we send children home for the summer that they aren’t able to have those meals on which they have become dependent upon during the school year and so the 24-7 program that our county has initiated with our leadership of our county executive is absolutely critical,” says Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano.

The county started the Weekend Warrior Snack Program at Stevens Forest Elementary.

Every Friday, the county’s Roving Radish healthy meals program will hand out the weekend

backpacks with free food to anyone under 18.

“While the student may be concerned about what they are going to eat, that family also has that concern. on a financial level, we are providing food for the student. That’s one less thing the family has to take care of,” says Kori Jones, Teen and Grant Programs Coordinator.

Throughout the school year, there are options that provide food for kids and now that this service has been extended into the summer months and families are grateful.

“We save money, my coming here to take advantage of the food giveaway, so it’s going to help a great deal,” says one parent.

The program runs all summer to September 1.

There will be two snack pick-up locations on Fridays in Howard County, one at Stevens Forest Elementary and Harper’s Choice Middle.

Weekday lunch meals can also be picked up Monday through Friday, from June 26 to August 4 at four locations:

For more information about the free summer food programs for students in Howard County CLICK HERE.

