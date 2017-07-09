Tow Truck Operator Who Was Vol. Firefighter Killed In I-95 Collision In Perryville

July 9, 2017 8:15 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was a volunteer firefighter for Perryville Fire Company was killed in a car crash Sunday morning.

51-year-old Brian Williams was killed just after 10:30 Sunday morning while working as a tow truck driver, retrieving a vehicle stuck on I-95 north of Rt. 222.

According to Maryland State Police, Williams was retrieving a broken down Chevy Camaro, when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, 37-year-old Erick Schlerf,  lost control of his car and struck the tow truck, as well as the other car, and Williams.

Maryland State Police say Troopers and EMS crews responded to the scene, where Williams was pronounced dead. They say no charges have been filed at this time.

