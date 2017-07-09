Off-Duty MSP Trooper Interrupts Fatal Early Morning Shootout

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Maryland State Police trooper who was working security reportedly interrupted a fatal shooting between two men early Sunday morning.

Police report the incident began at 2 a.m., as two off-duty MSP troopers were working security at a Denny’s in the 400 block Punkin Court in Salisbury.

One of the troopers saw a large crowd in the parking lot, and as he was calling the Salisbury Police Department, multiple shots were fired.

The other trooper went out of the restaurant, and saw a man, later identified as Michael T. Ward Jr., firing a handgun. Ward reportedly turned to the trooper and began shooting at him. The trooper then returned fire.

Another man, later identified as Jaquan M. Griffin, then appeared in the restaurant, and collapsed on the floor.

Griffin and Ward were taken to an area hospital, where they were both later pronounced dead.

The troopers were not injured, and no other injuries were reported in the parking lot, though police say most fled the scene and were not interviewed.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that Ward began shooting at Griffin, who may have returned fire.

It is unknown at this time if Ward was fatally shot by the trooper or someone else, but police say they believe Griffin was shot by Ward.

Griffin and Ward’s bodies have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies.

The trooper who fired his service weapon is a seven-year veteran of MSP, and has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, with evidence being processed and security camera footage still being reviewed.

