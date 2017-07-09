Weather Blog: Heat Wave Coming Our Way

After a beautiful and comfortable weekend, things will heat up over the work week.

Thanks to high pressure, Baltimore topped out at 84 degrees Sunday afternoon to the tune of blue skies and low humidity.

The humidity and heat will slowly creep back in, with Monday’s temperatures jumping up to 90.

That’s nothing though — Tuesday through Thursday, temps will reach into the mid to upper 90s with feel like temps near 105.

The National Weather Service says heat advisories are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The WJZ First Warning Weather Team will let you know if and when advisories are issued.

