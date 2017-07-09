Weather Blog: Nice Sunday

July 9, 2017 11:24 AM By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure will build into the region Sunday. The high will move offshore during the early part of the week, while a cold front slowly sags southward during the middle of the week.

There is not much going on weather-wise on Sunday, as high pressure builds over the forecast area.

With the anticipated subsidence, clouds will be struggling to develop, though ultimately suspect there will be some afternoon cumulus, especially in the mountains.

Dew points will either remain fairly steady or may drop a couple more degrees. There has been good run-to-run consistency that high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Tim Williams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch