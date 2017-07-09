Weather Blog: Nice Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure will build into the region Sunday. The high will move offshore during the early part of the week, while a cold front slowly sags southward during the middle of the week.

There is not much going on weather-wise on Sunday, as high pressure builds over the forecast area.

With the anticipated subsidence, clouds will be struggling to develop, though ultimately suspect there will be some afternoon cumulus, especially in the mountains.

Dew points will either remain fairly steady or may drop a couple more degrees. There has been good run-to-run consistency that high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

