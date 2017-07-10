4-Month-Old Girl Found Dead In Maryland; Autopsy Ordered

July 10, 2017 7:24 AM

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-month-old was found dead in the parking lot of a Maryland motel.

Gaithersburg police and Fire and Rescue responded to a call of an infant not breathing at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

WTOP reports first responders found the infant in the parking lot of a Motel 6. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the infant was with family members in a vehicle at the hotel parking lot before the call.

Detectives have labeled the child’s death as undetermined until the medical examiner’s office releases its findings. The investigation is ongoing.

