Baltimore Schools To Test Lead Filters On Water Fountains

July 10, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: water fountains

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore school system is testing the use of filters that could allow the system to reopen water fountains that have been shut down for a decade because of fear of lead contamination.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2sEfRHP ) that filters will be installed this summer at school district headquarters and at two schools. The water will be tested before staff or students will be allowed to drink the water.

The city school system has shut off all water fountains since 2007 after testing found widespread lead contamination. The district now spends about $500,000 annually on water jugs and coolers.

If the filters are deemed a success, it would cost about $3.3 million to install them throughout the district.

