Shark Bites Both Legs Of Swimmer Off South Florida Beach

July 10, 2017 11:37 AM

HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.

WPLG-TV reports that Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards say they became aware of a shark lurking in the water and immediately began alerting bathers to get out of the water. Officials say the bull shark was 4-to-5 feet.

Officials say the man, who was able to get out of the water and get aid from lifeguards, was taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach, 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.

